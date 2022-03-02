Bald eagle expected to recover after being struck by vehicle
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bald eagle that was hit by a vehicle is expected to survive.
According to a post from Missouri State Highway Patrol that was made Tuesday, the bald eagle was hit in Cape County.
They did not specify what kind of vehicle hit the bird.
It was taken to the Department of Conservation and is expected to make a full recovery.
