Advertisement

Bald eagle expected to recover after being struck by vehicle

A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper with a bald eagle that was hit by a vehicle in Cape...
A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper with a bald eagle that was hit by a vehicle in Cape County, Missouri.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bald eagle that was hit by a vehicle is expected to survive.

According to a post from Missouri State Highway Patrol that was made Tuesday, the bald eagle was hit in Cape County.

They did not specify what kind of vehicle hit the bird.

It was taken to the Department of Conservation and is expected to make a full recovery.

Troopers in Cape County rescued this bald eagle after it was struck by a vehicle. The bird was transported by the Conservation Department and is expected to make a full recovery. 🦅

Posted by Missouri State Highway Patrol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cookies for a cause: KC area businesses support Ukraine.
Cookies for a cause: KC area restaurants send support to Ukraine
A man who is accused of causing a flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. to be diverted to...
Man facing additional charges following inflight disturbance that caused American Airlines flight to be diverted to Kansas City
Belton, Missouri Police
Investigators discover GPS tracking device and pipe bombs while investigating suspected double murder-suicide in Lenexa
As the fighting continues in Ukraine, one Olathe family is determined to get a group of...
Olathe family working to get Ukrainian orphans to safety
Neighbors woke to a large house fire Wednesday morning. They feared for the safety of the...
Community members mourning after Greeley, KS house fire kills 2 adults, 1 child