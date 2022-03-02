Advertisement

Authorities identify individual found inside burning car in Leavenworth

Rylee Styler, 21, was found dead inside a car by firefighters after they extinguished a fire on...
Rylee Styler, 21, was found dead inside a car by firefighters after they extinguished a fire on Feb. 14.(KCTV5 File Photo)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) --- The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual who was foun dead inside a burning vehicle earlier this month.

Rylee Styler, 21, was found dead inside a car by firefighters after they extinguished a fire on Feb. 14.

The car was found in the area of Santa Fe Trail and 195th Street in Leavenworth.

Styler was a Leavenworth County resident.

The investigation in his death is ongoing, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cookies for a cause: KC area businesses support Ukraine.
Cookies for a cause: KC area restaurants send support to Ukraine
A man who is accused of causing a flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. to be diverted to...
Man facing additional charges following inflight disturbance that caused American Airlines flight to be diverted to Kansas City
Belton, Missouri Police
Investigators discover GPS tracking device and pipe bombs while investigating suspected double murder-suicide in Lenexa
As the fighting continues in Ukraine, one Olathe family is determined to get a group of...
Olathe family working to get Ukrainian orphans to safety
Neighbors woke to a large house fire Wednesday morning. They feared for the safety of the...
Community members mourning after Greeley, KS house fire kills 2 adults, 1 child