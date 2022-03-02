Authorities identify individual found inside burning car in Leavenworth
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) --- The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual who was foun dead inside a burning vehicle earlier this month.
Rylee Styler, 21, was found dead inside a car by firefighters after they extinguished a fire on Feb. 14.
The car was found in the area of Santa Fe Trail and 195th Street in Leavenworth.
Styler was a Leavenworth County resident.
The investigation in his death is ongoing, according to authorities.
