Authorities identify individual found inside burning car in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) --- The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual who was foun dead inside a burning vehicle earlier this month.

Rylee Styler, 21, was found dead inside a car by firefighters after they extinguished a fire on Feb. 14.

The car was found in the area of Santa Fe Trail and 195th Street in Leavenworth.

Styler was a Leavenworth County resident.

The investigation in his death is ongoing, according to authorities.

