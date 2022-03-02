Afternoon update: Forecast for March 2
Today’s high temperature could be a record!
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
After making a run for the records with warmth on Wednesday, we are tracking our next cold front tonight.
This system won’t bring us any rainfall but will drop our temperatures for Thursday.
An active weather pattern is expected for Kansas City this weekend with rain, storms, and even winter weather by Sunday night.
