Afternoon update: Forecast for March 2

Today’s high temperature could be a record!
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday, March 2: A possible record high in the 80s, but some rain and colder weather is coming soon.
By Erin Little
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
After making a run for the records with warmth on Wednesday, we are tracking our next cold front tonight.

This system won’t bring us any rainfall but will drop our temperatures for Thursday.

An active weather pattern is expected for Kansas City this weekend with rain, storms, and even winter weather by Sunday night.

