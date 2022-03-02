Advertisement

2 adults, 1 child killed in house fire in Greeley, Kansas

Two adults and a child were killed in a house fire in Greeley, Kansas, today. This happened in the area of Mitchell and Main just before 7 a.m.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREELEY, Kan. (KCTV) - Two adults and a child were killed in a house fire in Greeley, Kansas, today.

This happened in the area of Mitchell and Main just before 7 a.m.

When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed. It appears that the flames touched every corner of the home, according to KCTV5′s Abby Dodge.

Crews are working to stabilize the home so that their bodies can be recovered.

It’s believed that they were trapped on the second floor.

The Olathe Fire Department is there assisting.

