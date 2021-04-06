FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Many are still spending a lot of time at home and design experts say that will have a big impact on how we decorate out homes because we’re using the space differently.
Here are some trends our friends at Southern Living are predicting.
First, open floor plans…well, let’s call them “not-so-open floor plans.”
“While an open floor plan used to seem like a really good idea when you’ve got two parents, three kids all trying to work go to school from home, suddenly things seem a little bit crazier. So, we’re going to see a return to more traditional floor plans with separate rooms, but we won’t see an entire disappearance of the open floor plan” says Betsy Cribb, Features Editor at Southern Living magazine.
The open look won’t entirely disappear. People are using sliding barn doors or moveable bookshelves to break up space. Next, let’s talk colors. In the coming months expect to see more naturally inspired shades.
“It’s tempting to think that beige is boring, but we’re here to tell you that it brings just the right amount of warmth and peace and that Zen feeling that you want when you’re at home. It’s especially effective when you pair it with other neutrals like white and black because it brings in that really nice warmth that you want to have when you’re trying to stay cozy at home all the time” says Cribb.
When it comes to furniture, take a cue from the textures of what we’ve been wearing - sweats and comfy clothes – and then translate that to your couch.
“Think about shearling ottomans and mohair and velvet couches, so all of those soft, plush fabrics, that just make you feel instantly cozy. We’re also going to be seeing a return to traditional style in general So, in a year when so much has changed and there really isn’t a whole lot that’s familiar, people are seeking those things that feel like home, that feel like going to moms, that feel like going to grandma’s house. So, think about classic prints, simple furniture silhouettes and things like slip-covered sofas that you grew up with” says Cribb
Another trend to try is the outdoor pergola. The only thing better than being in your cozy home, is to get outside on a beautiful day. Pergolas can offer all day shade and are relatively inexpensive to build if you don’t have one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.