KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The doctors at the University of Kansas Health System have been providing daily Covid-19 briefings pretty much every day since the pandemic began.
Thursday, they had their 200th briefing.
Sadly, it happened on a day when the United States reached another new record for deaths. The Washington Post reports that more than 4,000 Americans died Thursday. The highest number yet.
The 200th briefing also happened only one day after we all witnessed complete chaos in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Steven Stites said this, "It was certainly a troubling time. And against the backdrop of this pandemic. It feels like we really have to be honest. The road to recovery from the coronavirus is not driven by falsehoods or lies. The only way to get there, and we've had this somber tone today, the only way to get there is to have a meaningful, honest, and truthful discussion.
That is why Dr. Stites and the other local health experts say it is critically important to trust science and be on both offense and defense with the disease. Defense is wearing a mask, not gathering in large groups, and staying six feet apart. Offense is getting the vaccine.
