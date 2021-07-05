Click here for updates on this story
WHITEFISH BAY, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- Two paddleboarders are safe this morning after getting stranded on Lake Michigan Sunday night.
It happened near N. Palisades Rd and Lake Dr.
Whitefish Bay dispatchers were able to ping their cell phones after the paddleboarders called 911.
Glendale police used a drone overhead to spot potential light from the stranded paddleboarders phones.
The US Coast guard and Milwaukee Fire Department were there to help.
The DNR and a Milwaukee fire boat were able to make the rescue.
