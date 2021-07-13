Two law enforcement officers were injured following reports of a shooting in Security Square Mall in Baltimore, Maryland, according to a tweet from the Baltimore County Police Department.
"Active scene at Security Square Mall where earlier two law enforcement officers were injured," according to the tweet. "One suspect has been transported to the hospital as well as the members of law enforcement."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.