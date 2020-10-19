Click here for updates on this story
Lafayette, TN (WSMV) -- Two inmates escaped from the Macon County Jail on Sunday night, according to law enforcement officials.
Joseph Whittemore, 22, and Jeremy Fuller, 25, escaped from the jail and then stole a van that has been located near the Oak Forest Church/Fleet Road intersection in the Adolphus area of Allen County, according to the Allen County Sheriff's Office.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office warn residents in the area to lock all outbuildings and vehicles.
Contact law enforcement if you have information about Whittemore and Fuller’s whereabouts.
