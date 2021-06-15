A shooting overnight at the Mueller Co. facility in Albertville, Alabama, left two employees dead and two injured, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.
According to a press release obtained by CNN affiliate WAFF, Smith said an employee began firing a weapon at other employees around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday "for an unknown reason."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
