SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) -- Religious leaders in Shreveport joined with the community for a night of prayer Monday. The event was the first of the "Save our City" campaign organized by Peaceful Rest Baptist Church and Praise Temple.
Attendees prayed with leaders to stop the gun violence in Shreveport. They also prayed for the government, first responders, and children.
Over 60 community members attended, socially distanced throughout the church, for the hour-long service.
Pastor Dr. R. Timothy of Peaceful Rest Baptist Church said praying is what they've always done and what they will continue to do.
"We're calling our people and our community to come together, to pray and seek the Lord's face with respect to the rash of crime and violence we are seeing in our city," Timothy said.
KTBS spoke with attendees on why this service was important to them.
"That God will hear and answer our prayer and that he would heal this land," said Lois Abner. "Because the land certainly needs healing. And he is the only person that can hear and answer our prayers."
"I just think our community needs more prayer for our city to succeed," said LaBrittany Small.
Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon said the next goal is to challenge churches to reach out to community members to continue the "Save our City" campaign.
