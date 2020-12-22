Click here for updates on this story
OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) -- Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of a 16-year-old boy that happened in May this year.
Jose Ramos, 19, has been booked into the Douglas County Corrections for Accessory to a Felony, Possession of Gun by a Prohibited Person, and Tampering with Evidence.
A 17-year-old juvenile male has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for Manslaughter, 1st Degree Felony Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Tampering with Evidence.
In May, Omaha Police Detectives were made aware of an abandoned vehicle in Wyoming that contained the body of a 17-year-old boy from Omaha.
It was determined that the victim was shot near 33rd and L streets in Omaha, succumbed to his injuries, and then was driven to Wyoming where the vehicle ran out of gas and was abandoned, according to the release.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.