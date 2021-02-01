Click here for updates on this story
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Asheville police have charged two individuals after they say threats were made during a dispute over takeout food.
The Asheville Police Department (APD) has charged and arrested two people who are accused of threatening staff at Ay Caramba with firearms after an argument about a takeout order.
APD says no one was injured in the incident.
George Christian Anagnostopoulos, 22, of Asheville, was released on a $2,500 secured bond. Officials say he has been charged with:
Going armed to the terror of the public Carrying a concealed weapon Open container of alcohol in vehicle
West McCaskill Hunter, 22, of Asheville, was released on a $5,000 secured bond. Officials say he has been charged with:
Assault by pointing a gun (3 counts) Going armed to the terror of the public Carrying a concealed weapon Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
No other details have been released at this time.
