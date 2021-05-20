KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Starlight Theatre will hold its 19th annual Blue Star Awards Ceremony on Thursday.
The ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m.
This year, the annual event will feature seven categories to include areas of performance, technical achievement and theatre program support.
Over 90 students were nominated from local high schools. Starlight will also introduce a new category, the Dream Production Award.
The awards are modeled after Broadway's Tony Awards.
They started in 2003.
