MANITOWOC, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- A 19-year-old from Manitowoc was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Dec. 15.
Jonathon Erickson, also known as Jonathon Jimenez, was arrested April 26, 2020.
City of Manitowoc police responded to a disturbance outside a parked car involving Erickson. According to a news release, officers smelled marijuana coming from a backpack located in the car. Officers found marijuana, hydrocodone, ecstasy, Clonazepam, and a variety of other controlled substances, as well as a digital scale and a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun inside the backpack.
Officials say an investigation linked ownership of the backpack and its contents to Erickson, a previously convicted felon.
Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach noted the serious nature of Erickson's offenses and the need to send a message of deterrence to Erickson and others involved with illegal drugs and firearms, according to a news release.
Erickson's nine year prison term will be followed by seven years of supervised release.
