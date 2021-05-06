Click here for updates on this story
NELSON COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) -- A Nelson County family is in mourning after their 18-year-old died in a crash Tuesday just weeks before his high school graduation.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 245 near Spencer-Mattingly Road. It claimed the life of Draven Greenwell, from Bloomfield.
According to Kentucky State Police, Greenwell was driving north on Highway 245 in a Toyota Matrix when, for reasons unknown, he crossed the center line and went into the southbound lane. He then struck a commercial tractor-trailer head-on, officials said.
Greenwell died at the scene.
Relatives said the 18-year-0ld would have graduated this month from Nelson County High School. They said his death was a "very sudden and unexpected loss."
Those close to Greenwell's family set up a GoFundMe account to help relatives with funeral expenses. The page has raised more than the $5,000 goal.
Greenwell's funeral is taking place Friday at Houghlin Funeral Home.
Investigators have not released additional details about the crash.
