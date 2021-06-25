(CNN) — Al menos 18 personas murieron después de que estalló un incendio en una escuela de artes marciales en una pequeña ciudad en la provincia occidental china de Henan el viernes, según las autoridades locales.
La Oficina de Información del Gobierno Popular del Condado de Zhecheng dijo que otras cuatro personas están gravemente heridas y 12 han sufrido lesiones leves.
El incendio estalló a las 3:00 am de este viernes y ya se ha extinguido.
El director de la escuela de artes marciales está ahora bajo custodia policial mientras se investiga el incidente, agregó la Oficina de Información del Condado de Zhecheng.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.