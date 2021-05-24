(CNN Español) — Unas 18 personas fueron asesinadas en el centro poblado San Miguel del Ene, en la jurisdicción de Vizcatán del Ene, provincia de Satipo, informó este lunes a TV Perú el comandante general de la Policía, César Cervantes. En comunicación telefónica, relató que en el lugar encontraron un panfleto que fue analizado por la División Contra el Terrorismo y contiene “las características y términos” utilizados por Sendero Luminoso. Dijo que la Policía se desplegó al lugar para realizar inspecciones en la zona y constatar daños colaterales.
18 muertos por ataque en centro poblado San Miguel del Ene, en Perú
- CNNEE
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
- Ashleigh Jackson, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
- Ashleigh Jackson, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
- Adam McDonald, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.