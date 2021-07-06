Click here for updates on this story
BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) -- A 16-year-old boy shot in the arms and legs Monday in Baltimore is hospitalized, police said.
City police said a lieutenant on routine patrol around 11:49 a.m. Monday found the teenager in the 1700 block of McCulloh Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the arms and legs.
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.
