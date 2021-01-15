Click here for updates on this story
BALDWIN CO., AL (WALA) -- Baldwin County Sheriff's officials say on Wednesday, January 13, a deputy with the special operations unit stopped a rented 2020 Jeep Cherokee northbound on I-65 in Bay Minette.
They say the vehicle was stopped for following too closely.
According to authorities, during the course of the investigation, the deputy located approximately 15 pounds of high grade marijuana in vacuum sealed bags.
The marijuana was confiscated and the suspect, 27-year-old Stanley Teran, was arrested. Authorities say he was headed to North Carolina from Louisiana.
Teran is in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center charged with trafficking in marijuana.
He currently has no bond.
