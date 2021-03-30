14 GOP-led states file long-shot bid with SCOTUS to defend Trump-era 'public charge' rule

Texas and 13 other Republican-led states have filed a long shot bid with the Supreme Court asking the justices to allow the states to defend a controversial Trump-era rule that makes it more difficult for immigrants to obtain legal status if they use certain public benefits, such as Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers. A Colombian immigrant is shown studying ahead of her citizenship exam at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Queens office on May 30, 2013 in New York City.