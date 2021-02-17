Click here for updates on this story
MODESTO, CA (KCRA) -- A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder after the deadly shooting of the owner of a taco truck in Modesto.
Modesto police said officers went to the 1600 block of Monterey Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday after there were reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim inside a food truck parked at 1609 Monterey Avenue. The victim, identified as 67-year-old Rafael Avila-Rodriguez of Salida, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Modesto Police Department.
Police said they determined that the 13-year-old "walked up to the taco truck and shot the victim, then fled on foot," a news release says.
Members of Modesto police's Street Gang Unit found the teen during a traffic stop in southwest Modesto at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He was booked into juvenile hall and charged with murder, police said.
