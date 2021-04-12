Click here for updates on this story
DALLAS (KTVT) -- An 11-year-old boy has died after he was shot by a child who found a handgun while inside a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Dallas Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 12:40 p.m. at the location in the 2800 block of South Buckner Boulevard.
The 11-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.
Police said a 32-year-old woman left the victim and a 9-year-old boy alone inside her vehicle while she went inside the store prior to the shooting. Investigators believe the 9-year-old found the handgun and shot the victim.
Further details have not yet been released as police continue to investigate.
