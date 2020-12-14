Click here for updates on this story
PITTSBURGH, PA (WTAE) -- A 10-year-old Labrador retriever mix, Animal Friends' longest-term resident, was adopted on Thursday and now has a home for the holidays.
Animal Friends said the dog, Capone, arrived there more than three years ago as a transfer from another organization.
Animals Friends said during his 1,134 days in their care, he made plenty of human friends, yet he patiently waited for a loving family to come along and adopt him.
His patience paid off on Thursday as he was officially adopted by the family who had been fostering him for several weeks.
"Since we've welcomed Capone into our home, his transformation has been truly amazing," said Capone's new family. "His anxiety has diminished quickly and continues to melt away. He is a good and loving boy who enjoys snuggling and family life. We attribute his success to the care and training he received from the devoted staff and volunteers at Animal Friends, and we thank them for their efforts."
