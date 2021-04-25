10-year-old boy dies in house fire

Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) -- A 10-year-old male died in a house fire that happened near 118th and Florist Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee police say other occupants of the residence are being treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation.
According to officials from the Milwaukee fire department, there were working smoke detectors in home and the preliminary report suggests the fire started in living room.
Upon arrival on scene, two adults and one child had self-evacuated and were promptly taken to the hospital.
Unfortunately, a family dog died in the fire as well.
A preliminary estimate of damage to the home is $121,000
