10 newest K-9 officers named after fallen cops

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A group of NYPD K-9s graduated on Wednesday during a ceremony on Randall's Island.
The 10 K-9 officers are named after fallen NYPD officers who died in the line of duty.
Among others, their names honor Rafael Ramos, who was ambushed and killed in 2014, and Det. James Zadroga, who died of a respiratory disease he contracted during rescue and recovery operations at the site of the 9/11 terror attacks.
"I think it's so warming and so heartfelt for the families here today because some days they say does anyone remember my loved one and this is a little way that the NYPD shows that their loved ones are never forgotten and always in our hearts every day we're out there," an NYPD officer said.
The dogs that graduated Wednesday went through months of extensive training between both the bomb squad and the critical response command within the counterterrorism bureau.
