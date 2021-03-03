Click here for updates on this story
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) -- Nearly one year after becoming Nevada’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient, Ronald Pipkins said he’s still not feeling 100%.
Pipkins said he doesn’t remember much from last March because he was placed into a medically-induced coma after doctors at the VA Hospital confirmed he had the emerging novel coronavirus.
To this day, he’s not sure where he picked up the virus but believes it may have been during a trip to Washington in late February prior to his diagnosis.
“A couple of days after I got back, I started feeling extremely exhausted and very fatigued and my breathing was heavy,” he said.
After waking up from his coma and after being transferred to a rehab facility to recover, he finally got home in late April.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.