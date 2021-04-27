KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person sustained serious injuries in a crash that happened in Kansas City, Missouri this afternoon.
According to the police, the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. at W. 97th Street and Wornall Road.
Officers were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash.
Their investigation determined that a Dodge SUV was going north when a Ford SUV pulled into its path from the west and was struck.
The driver of the Dodge, who was the only person in the vehicle, reported minor injuries but refused treatment.
The driver of the Ford, who was also the only person in that vehicle, was taken to a local hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition.
According to police, the person driving the Ford was found to have disregarded a stop sign.
No further information is available at this time.
