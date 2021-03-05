1,500 pounds of methamphetamine worth $112 million seized

Click here for updates on this story
PARAMOUNT, California (KCAL/KCBS) -- The FBI says a joint investigation with the LAPD into organized crime resulted in the seizure of $112 million worth of methamphetamine.
The FBI Los Angeles’ office tweeted an image of several bags and bricks of drugs, cash and a gun they say was seized from a location in Paramount.
Agents & Officers with @FBILosAngeles & @LAPDHQ investigating #OrganizedCrime facilitating the movement of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin & meth in LA & elsewhere seized over 1500 lbs of methamphetamine in #Paramount valued at approximately $112,000,000. #Jalisco #NewGenerationCartel pic.twitter.com/e4ahGrNvv7
— FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) March 4, 2021
The investigation apparently involved a new cartel out of Jalisco, Mexico “facilitating the movement of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin & meth in LA & elsewhere,” the FBI’s tweet said.
More than 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine, worth approximately $112 million, were seized from the unspecified location. No further information was released about the investigation.
