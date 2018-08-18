ATF looking for suspects who stole guns from Frontier Justice

The police are investigating after a man was shot dead on a local interstate. At about 3:41 a.m., officers went to the area of I-435 just south of Eastwood Trafficway on a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead on the interstate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those who stole firearms from Frontier Justice.More >
Consumer advocacy group Consumer Reports is warning parents to limit some types of baby food after finding "worrisome" levels of toxic chemicals, such as arsenic and lead, in them.More >
The bodies of two young girls were submerged in crude oil for four days before authorities discovered them on Thursday.More >
Sheriff's deputies in northwestern Missouri's Platte County say they've seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana from a van that led them on a chase.More >
Chris and Shanann Watts detailed their life on social media. They shared photos of beach vacations to San Diego and screengrabs of lovey-dovey text messages.More >
Investigators are currently interviewing the mother. They say it is possible that she could face charges.More >
It's not just audiotapes. Omarosa Manigault Newman has a stash of video, emails, text messages and other documentation supporting the claims in her tell-all book about her time in the Trump White House, a person with direct knowledge of the records told The Associated Press Friday.More >
