ATF looking for suspects who stole guns from Frontier Justice

The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those who stole firearms from Frontier Justice, a federally licensed firearms dealer.

The break-in happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday at 10000 France Family Drive in Kansas City, Kansas.

The vehicle that the suspects left in was a white Dodge Durango.

The store is not the only shop to have a break-in over the summer. One store in Pleasant Hill was robbed, as well as others in southern Johnson County and one in Independence.

"It is too early in the investigation to know if this morning’s burglary is related to the other recent gun store burglaries that we are investigating, but it is certainly something that we are closely looking at," said John E. Ham with the Kansas City Field Division of the ATF.

Anyone with information about this burglary should contact the ATF by calling 1-800-ATFGUNS (800-283-4867), emailing ATFTips@atf.gov, or contacting the ATF through their website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt app, which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

"Very few things were taken from us," said Bren Brown, the owner of Frontier Justice. "Our security is tighter than most as you might imagine."

The theft happened in the minutes between the store’s alarm going off and police arriving.

"It’s disheartening when people commit crimes like this," she said. "Pray for the criminals in this case. That, if you’re doing a crime of this nature, then all hope is lost."

