Men help woman trapped, injured by riding lawnmower

A normal day at work for those at Gravatt Waste Solutions took a left when a someone started frantically screaming for help at a house nearby.

Justin Hamilton and Craig Lingholm were finishing up their last stop at the end of a cul-de-sac on NE 1st Terrace on Thursday when a woman came out of nowhere screaming for help.

“I kind of saw her out of the corner of my eye,” Hamilton said. “She was kind of waving her hands, running up the street, talking about, ‘Please! Please! Please! . . . Help! Help!’”

She took them to a backyard where they found her 70-year-old neighbor trapped underneath a riding lawnmower.

“We didn’t want to move it at first, you know, to avoid if it had hit a major artery or anything like that,” Hamilton said.

Judy Scott’s daughter, Kristie Hardin, said her mom was backing up on the mower when she hit a rock. Then, it flipped on top of her.

“This right here, it’s like the deck,” Hardin explained. “It raises and lowers the deck of the mower, but this went through her ankle.”

She said the cut was so deep it almost went completely through her ankle.

“I was afraid when we pulled the lawnmower off of her and that came out that she was going to possibly really bleed bad,” Lingholm said. “So, I was preparing to put a tourniquet above her knee in case that happened.”

The two men kept Scott calm until the police and first responders showed up.

Hardin said Scott had surgery and that she will be okay. She also sent a text message to show her gratitude to the men who helped her mom. She said, “Our whole family is now crying in gratitude for your company and all that you did for her.”

Kristie said that, without them, who knows what would have happened.

“They saved her life,” Hardin said. “I mean, if they hadn’t have heard her, if they hadn’t have come down here and gotten that off of her, she probably wouldn’t have survived.”

She said her mom is done cutting the grass, but that shouldn’t be a problem now because the owner of Gravatt offered to pay for her lawncare for a year.

