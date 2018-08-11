Jail claims inmate in ICU was injured in fall off of toilet

A crash on Monroe Avenue at Smart Avenue following a pursuit led to a man’s death on Saturday night.More >
A crash on Monroe Avenue at Smart Avenue following a pursuit led to a man’s death on Saturday night.More >
A Jackson County jail inmate was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His family found him in the I.C.U. on a ventilator. However, the jail said he fell off the toilet.More >
A Jackson County jail inmate was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His family found him in the I.C.U. on a ventilator. However, the jail said he fell off the toilet.More >
The mother, preventing the body from sinking to the ocean floor, has been carrying it and nudging it toward the surface.More >
The mother, preventing the body from sinking to the ocean floor, has been carrying it and nudging it toward the surface.More >
A man shot a patient to death in her bed at a suburban New York hospital Wednesday and then killed himself, police said.More >
A man shot a patient to death in her bed at a suburban New York hospital Wednesday and then killed himself, police said.More >
A couple from Peoria, Illinois is searching for answers after an animal control center admitted one of its employees mistakenly euthanized their dog.More >
A couple from Peoria, Illinois is searching for answers after an animal control center admitted one of its employees mistakenly euthanized their dog.More >
A motorcyclist died in a crash on Friday in the area of northbound I-435 and northeast Parvin Road. The crash happened at about 5:51 p.m. KCTV5 News is working to gather more information about the circumstances of the crash. No other information is available at this time. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A motorcyclist died in a crash on Friday in the area of northbound I-435 and northeast Parvin Road. The crash happened at about 5:51 p.m. KCTV5 News is working to gather more information about the circumstances of the crash. No other information is available at this time. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A 16-year-old boy from Olathe, a 17-year-old girl from Stilwell, and a 14-year-old girl from Louisburg lost their lives.More >
A 16-year-old boy from Olathe, a 17-year-old girl from Stilwell, and a 14-year-old girl from Louisburg lost their lives.More >
Relatives of Richard Russell say they are "stunned and heartbroken" after the airline worker stole a passenger plane Friday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was killed when he crashed 25 miles away.More >
Relatives of Richard Russell say they are "stunned and heartbroken" after the airline worker stole a passenger plane Friday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was killed when he crashed 25 miles away.More >
A former Olathe East High School teacher was found dead on Thursday night in a field in De Soto.More >
A former Olathe East High School teacher was found dead on Thursday night in a field in De Soto.More >