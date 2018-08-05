Violent night claims 2 lives, sends 5 people to area hospitals

A violent night in Kansas City, Missouri has claimed the lives of two people and sent five others to local hospitals.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police went to the area of 39th Avenue and Chelsea Avenue on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds in the yard of a residence. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At about midnight on Sunday, off-duty officers working in the 18th and Vine District, heard several shots near 18th Street and Highland Avenue. When they arrived, they found a disturbance involving a large crowd. Once the crowd left, officers found four victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Then, at about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, police received a call from a woman near 89th Street and Troost Avenue who said she had been shot. Officers patrolling in the area had heard the shots and searched the area. Then, they found the woman in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1300 block of E. 89th Avenue. The woman was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police received a call just after 3 a.m. about a woman found lying in the street near 107th Avenue and Greenwood Road in southern Kansas City. Officers arrived and found a woman lying in the street. She was unresponsive. When medical personnel arrived, they declared her dead at the scene. The cause of death is under investigation by homicide detectives.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about any of these incidents to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

