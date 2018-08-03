KC residents tired of violence after 15 people are shot in 3 days

Another neighborhood was rocked by gun violence on Friday after two people were shot steps away from houses with children and innocent bystanders inside.

People in Kansas City are angry and are ready for the violence to end.

“I got five bullet holes in my house,” Atiyyah Muhammad said. “I got kids.” Muhammad was not home when the bullets started flying around 82nd and Euclid around 12:30 p.m. However, he said if he had been home he could have been killed.

“Probably would have been hit in my head,” he said. “You probably wouldn’t be talking to me right now.”

“I’m like, ‘It’s time to move. Time to relocate,’” Muhammad said.

There have been more than 15 shootings in 72 hours in the KC area and at least three people have died.

In Friday’s shooting, two people were left with gunshot wounds; an adult and a teenager. The teenager is expected to survive, according to police. The adult man who was shot is in serious condition.

Police said they don’t know why the last three days have been so brutal.

“There’s individuals in crisis or they’re individuals that have no regard for life,” Capt. Lionel Colon with KCPD said.

For people who have lived in the Marlborough neighborhood for decades, the gun violence should be a thing of the past.

“It should have ended in the 90s if you really want to ask me,” Muhammad said with a sigh.

Muhammad said police are doing their jobs and that officers are showing up but he said it doesn’t help.

“The eight years I’ve been living here, people go in and arrest people,” Muhammad said. “They get back out and go right back over there.”

Right now, no one is in custody for Friday’s double shooting.

Leaders in the city are searching for answers and imploring people to find other ways to resolve conflict instead of using violence.

On Thursday night, a little girl in KC was being held in the arms of an officer after her mother was shot.

No child should ever have to go through that and Chief Richard Smith has had enough.

“We had an 11-year-old kid shot,” he said. “We had a 1-year-old in a car where there's gunfire. I mean, this is getting ridiculous!”

“I understand that being a citizen of Kansas City, sometimes it's hard to come up with civic duty or honor or responsibility, whatever you want to call it, but we're asking for that today,” he said.

The crime statistics are something the city is desperately trying to get away from.

“It's hard to come forward,” Chief Smith said. “It's hard to give that information and we all understand that. We also know if we don’t get that, we don’t move anywhere. We don’t move the needle. We're not going to stop this.”

With more than a dozen investigations and hundreds of pieces of evidence and interviews, the police department is in overdrive.

“There's not a lot of people going home early in the police department,” Smith said.

As for the officers on patrol and working the scenes, Captain Lionel Colon said, “We are relentless and we push forward until all leads are exhausted and then, at that point, we pray.”

He said some of the shootings already have arrests, proving there are results when the department and the community work together.

