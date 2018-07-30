WWII soldier's remains coming home to Leavenworth for burial

The remains of 19-year-old Staff Sgt. Vincent Politte have been missing since 1943. (City of Leavenworth – Government/Facebook)

A fallen soldier is finally coming home.

The remains of 19-year-old Staff Sgt. Vincent Politte have been missing since 1943. He’s believed to have been killed while servicing the US Army and Air Forces as an aircraft gunner during World War II.

On Monday, there will be a special ceremony at Fort Leavenworth. The community is invited to line Grand Avenue to show their support and honor the fallen hero.

Flags will be handed out at Pope and Grant in Leavenworth as Politte makes his final trip home.

Fort Leavenworth officials are asking people to line up starting at 7:30 a.m.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at Pioneer Chapel followed by a gravesite service at 10 a.m. You will need to pick up a day pass from Fort Leavenworth. The gates open at 7 a.m.

