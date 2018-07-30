WWII soldier's remains coming home to Leavenworth for burial

This is a heads-up for any Bank of America customer: You might be getting questions about your citizenship status and even have your accounts frozen with no warning.More >
A homeless man stood at a busy intersection handing out resumes, hoping someone would give him an opportunity.More >
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Table Rock Lake, killing 17 people.More >
Smokers won't be able to light up in or near public housing starting July 31.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting at 51st Street and Swope Parkway.More >
He told police he decided he didn't want his grandmother to "live like this anymore" and wanted to kill her, according to court documents.More >
An Arkansas woman was arrested after admitting to killing her husband.More >
A 13-year-old girl was seriously injured after a plastic bottle exploded in her hands.More >
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 4-year old boy from Warsaw, Missouri.More >
