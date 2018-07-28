At least 12 residents displaced by fire at Meadowlark Hills Apartments

This is a heads-up for any Bank of America customer: You might be getting questions about your citizenship status and even have your accounts frozen with no warning.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting at 51st Street and Swope Parkway.
Lawler, 46, is the son of Jerry "The King" Lawler, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler. He was best known in WWE as the Too Cool tag team's Grandmaster Sexay, according to the organization.
Smokers won't be able to light up in or near public housing starting July 31.
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Table Rock Lake, killing 17 people.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 4-year old boy from Warsaw, Missouri.
A homeless man stood at a busy intersection handing out resumes, hoping someone would give him an opportunity.
The authorities have found the body of a missing 22-year-old woman in the Missouri River.
Julie Ford resigned Friday, effective immediately. She did not explain her decision, which comes just days before incoming superintendent Charles Foust begins his tenure.
