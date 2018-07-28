At least 12 residents displaced by fire at Meadowlark Hills Apartments

At least 12 units cannot currently be lived in due to a fire that happened at an apartment complex in Overland Park on Saturday.

Just after 2:30 p.m., crews from Overland Park Fire went to the Meadowlark Hills Apartments in the 9100 block of Robinson.

There, smoke was showing from a two-story apartment building and residents were being

evacuated.

One man and his child had to be rescued from a second story balcony.

Firefighters found and quickly extinguished a fire in a basement storage area, but by that time the fire had extended into the walls and attic of the structure.

Additional units were called to help and the fire eventually reached three alarms.

Accessing the attic fire was difficult due to the roof’s construction. It contained multiple layers of sheeting and required significant labor to remove.

It took crews about two and a half hours to bring the fire under control.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. No significant injuries are reported.

The fire was contained to the one building, but six units were heavily damaged by fire and an additional six units will be displaced because of disconnection of utilities.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

