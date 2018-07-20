Wyandotte County deputies helping to collect badges for Deputy R - KCTV5 News

Wyandotte County deputies helping to collect badges for Deputy Rohrer's son

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Ellen McNamara, Anchor
Connect
(Submitted to KCTV) (Submitted to KCTV)
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Sheriff's deputies in Wyandotte County have a unique request for their brothers and sisters in law enforcement as they remember two of their own who were killed in the line of duty.

Last month, they came from across the country to pay tribute to deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King.

Now, the union is asking for a piece of their uniform for Deputy Rohrer's son.

“He wants to make a wall or memorial for his father and that was the best way he knew to go about it,” explained Deputy Jared Gambrel.

Deputies put a request for patches out on Facebook and the post quickly went viral.

“It went from our agency in minutes to the KC metro,” said Deputy Max Sybrant. “Then, hours later, we are state and countrywide, then overseas in different countries. It really went that fast.”

Just a few days later, packages started showing up from all over.

“Some of them are from Mission, Merriam, Overland Park,” said Deputy Gambrel. “Some of them are from the state of California, state of Washington, state of Florida. There was, I saw last night, from Chicago PD. Here in a week or so, we are probably going to start getting packages from overseas.”

As fun as it's been, the deputies can't wait to complete their collection and gift it to deputy Rohrer's son.

“Somebody asked me the other day if I had opened any,” Deputy Gambrel said. “I said, ‘No.’ I want Connor to do that himself. I want him to see. I want him to experience what all the other agencies have given him.”

Badges can be sent to the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office.

Make sure to put Deputy Gambrel's name on the envelope.

The address is 710 N. 7th Street, Suite 20 in KCK. The zip code 66101.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 'Let me die': Survivor of deadly duck boat tragedy speaks

    'Let me die': Survivor of deadly duck boat tragedy speaks

    Saturday, July 21 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-07-21 13:53:26 GMT
    Survivor Tia Coleman discussing the tragic moments as she was getting rescued after a tourist boat sank in Branson, Mo. ( Credit: CNN)Survivor Tia Coleman discussing the tragic moments as she was getting rescued after a tourist boat sank in Branson, Mo. ( Credit: CNN)
    Survivor Tia Coleman discussing the tragic moments as she was getting rescued after a tourist boat sank in Branson, Mo. ( Credit: CNN)Survivor Tia Coleman discussing the tragic moments as she was getting rescued after a tourist boat sank in Branson, Mo. ( Credit: CNN)

    A survivor of the tourist boat tragedy that killed 17 people, including nine of her relatives speaks about the moments up to her rescue.  

    More >

    A survivor of the tourist boat tragedy that killed 17 people, including nine of her relatives speaks about the moments up to her rescue.  

    More >

  • UPDATE: 17 victims of duck boat tragedy in Missouri identified by authorities

    UPDATE: 17 victims of duck boat tragedy in Missouri identified by authorities

    Saturday, July 21 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-07-21 04:42:37 GMT
    Taken in Higginsville. (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV)Taken in Higginsville. (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV)

    A duck boat capsized and sank during a severe thunderstorm at Table Rock Lake near Branson, killing 17 people, some of them children, authorities said.

    More >

    A duck boat capsized and sank during a severe thunderstorm at Table Rock Lake near Branson, killing 17 people, some of them children, authorities said.

    More >

  • Grandmother saved granddaughter's life as duck boat was sinking, family member says

    Grandmother saved granddaughter's life as duck boat was sinking, family member says

    Saturday, July 21 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-07-21 18:52:55 GMT
    Leslie Dennison. Credit: KMOVLeslie Dennison. Credit: KMOV
    Leslie Dennison. Credit: KMOVLeslie Dennison. Credit: KMOV

    A grandmother who died after a duck boat capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake is being called a hero for saving her granddaughter’s life

    More >

    A grandmother who died after a duck boat capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake is being called a hero for saving her granddaughter’s life

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.