Three teens rescued from storm drain in Johnson County

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Fire officials in Johnson County rescued three teenagers from a storm drain on Tuesday night. 

Crews reported to the scene in Overland Park near the area of 119th Street and 69 Highway. 

Police say the boys were just inches from the exit when rescuers got down to them, but called what they did “dangerous for them and emergency crews.”

A grandmother said the children decided to ride a raft down the storm drain. They got stuck and needed to be rescued. 

Police say the boys had just cuts and scrapes.

