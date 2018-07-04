2 young sisters found dead inside their home in rural Clay County

Clay County sheriff's Capt. Will Akin said the girls were found inside their home by their mother and were not breathing. Both girls were under 5 years old.More >
Clay County sheriff's Capt. Will Akin said the girls were found inside their home by their mother and were not breathing. Both girls were under 5 years old.More >
Two people died and several others were injured after a branch measuring in parts more than eight feet around fell on spectators during a fireworks display in western Illinois, authorities said.More >
Two people died and several others were injured after a branch measuring in parts more than eight feet around fell on spectators during a fireworks display in western Illinois, authorities said.More >
A party meant to celebrate life turned deadly after shots rang out.More >
A party meant to celebrate life turned deadly after shots rang out.More >
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old Illinois boy drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks.More >
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old Illinois boy drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks.More >
A Brentwood woman is recovering after a brown recluse spider bit her several times.More >
A Brentwood woman is recovering after a brown recluse spider bit her several times.More >
Dozens of people are sick after eating contaminated food at a cookout.More >
Dozens of people are sick after eating contaminated food at a cookout.More >
Trussville police say charges will be filed against a woman they say left a dog in a car Wednesday. Sadly, the dog passed soon after she was rescued from the car.More >
Trussville police say charges will be filed against a woman they say left a dog in a car Wednesday. Sadly, the dog passed soon after she was rescued from the car.More >
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has brought charges against a man after two contractors were shot, one fatally, outside an Overland Park elementary school on Tuesday.More >
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has brought charges against a man after two contractors were shot, one fatally, outside an Overland Park elementary school on Tuesday.More >
Authorities in Johnson County, KS, have arrested a person after being led on a chase through multiple metro cities Thursday.More >
Authorities in Johnson County, KS, have arrested a person after being led on a chase through multiple metro cities Thursday.More >
A young man died following a wreck on Gardner West Road and W. 151st Street in Gardner.More >
A young man died following a wreck on Gardner West Road and W. 151st Street in Gardner.More >