Shooting outside Overland Park school leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

Officers say they have found the vehicle near the scene. They say they know the identification of the suspect but do not have the person in custody. (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News)

The shooting happened at about 9 a.m. in the 15800 block of Linden Street. (KCTV5)

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed one and critically wounded another outside an Overland Park elementary school.

Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez said the man was taken into custody at a home near West 159th and Rosewood where authorities found a sport utility vehicle that was carjacked after the shooting at Sunrise Point Elementary School. The shooting happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Anthony David Grable of Kansas City.

The school is part of the Blue Valley School District and is located in the 15800 block of Linden Street. All schools in the district were placed on secure entrance, which means the front doors were locked and no one was allowed in.

Investigators said Grable shot two co-workers earlier in the day as they installed artificial turf on a playground at the school. No students were at the school at the time, said Blue Valley School District spokeswoman Becky Miller. Overland Park police said that no school employees were involved.

Grable had tried but failed to carjack another vehicle at a car wash before stealing the SUV, a black GMC Denali near 149th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Donchez said the home where Grable was arrested belonged to the owner of the SUV. He said it's unclear what led Grable to go to that home but described it as "bizarre to say the least." Donchez said police never made contact with Grable while he was inside the home but believed he was there because a dog came out of the house.

It was a scary scene for neighbors who had no idea what was happening and told to stay away from windows.

“I didn’t think it was going to be anything on our street, so I was shocked when I answered the door and it was the U.S. Marshals," said Rebecca Bell, who lives next door.

“My van door was open, and so they asked me if we had left it open. And they just came in to secure the house really quick and said to stay away from the windows and go down to the basement.”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.