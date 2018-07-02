Gold chalice valued at nearly $9,000 stolen from Harrisonville c - KCTV5 News

Gold chalice valued at nearly $9,000 stolen from Harrisonville church, police say

HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a nearly $9,000 chalice was stolen from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church over the weekend.

The church is located at 2700 E. Mechanic St.

The chalice is described as being gold plated silver, approximately 8-10 inches tall, with two red stones in the base.

The chalice is valued at $8,000 to $9,000 and has great sentimental value, Harrisonville police say.

If located, please call the Harrisonville Police Department at 816-380-8940.

