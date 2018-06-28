Mother seeks apology from Independence water park after daughter falls down drain

The town of Smithville is in mourning after a 5-year-old girl died over the weekend. Some called Macklyn Lucas the “Princess of Smithville,” and now a famous friend is working to raise money to help the family.More >
The town of Smithville is in mourning after a 5-year-old girl died over the weekend. Some called Macklyn Lucas the “Princess of Smithville,” and now a famous friend is working to raise money to help the family.More >
A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove the author's name from a national literary award.More >
A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove the author's name from a national literary award.More >
A boy who lost his leg and part of his pelvis after a tree fell on his tent during a camping trip at a public park will receive $47.5 million.More >
A boy who lost his leg and part of his pelvis after a tree fell on his tent during a camping trip at a public park will receive $47.5 million.More >
The data focused on highly detailed facts about individuals, including if they owned a pet, if they smoked and their hobbies, sources said.More >
The data focused on highly detailed facts about individuals, including if they owned a pet, if they smoked and their hobbies, sources said.More >
A 12-year-old boy said he was just trying to mow the lawn.More >
A 12-year-old boy said he was just trying to mow the lawn.More >
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.More >
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.More >
When one of the occupants was asked to get out of the car, the officers noticed rifle stocks next to the seat.More >
When one of the occupants was asked to get out of the car, the officers noticed rifle stocks next to the seat.More >
Joel Davis, a 22-year-old activist for ending sexual violence, has been charged with soliciting sex from children as young as 2.More >
Joel Davis, a 22-year-old activist for ending sexual violence, has been charged with soliciting sex from children as young as 2.More >
A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper, is accused of opening fire into the newsroom and killing five people Thursday. Jarrod Warren Ramos, the suspect in what police called a "targeted attack" on the Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to court records.More >
A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper, is accused of opening fire into the newsroom and killing five people Thursday. Jarrod Warren Ramos, the suspect in what police called a "targeted attack" on the Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to court records.More >
A white woman in South Carolina is charged with assaulting a black teenager.More >
A white woman in South Carolina is charged with assaulting a black teenager.More >