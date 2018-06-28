Mother seeks apology from Independence water park after daughter falls down drain

An Independence mother says a local water park needs to apologize for her 4-year-old daughter falling down a drain. (Submitted)

An Independence mother says a local water park needs to apologize for her 4-year-old daughter falling down a drain.

"I was walking. I was trying to get across it," Sereenity Ambrose said.

It happened earlier this week at the Adventure Oasis Water Park.

"I look over and I hear a splash. She falls in, I lean in a grab and her up," Bobbie Atchley said. "And the employee with the chemicals is just stunned."

Atchley says she's disappointed in how employees froze up when her daughter fell into a deep, open drain inside the water park.

"And not even an apology or anything," Bobbie Atchley said.

Atchley says she carefully rinsed her daughter and then took her to the hospital where doctors told her to watch her for chlorine exposure.

"What precautions are they going to take to make sure that that doesn’t happen again to another child," Bobbie Atchely said.

Adventure Oasis says they are sorry for what happened and said there were no visible injuries to Sereenity.

The mom never requested any medical help. They believe their employees acted appropriately and the water park always focuses on safety. They released the following statement:

Midwest Pool Management is an aquatic management company with over 50 years of providing safe, professional swimming pool services. We are deeply sorry that the mother and child had a bad experience while visiting the pool yesterday.

The young girl was playing in the area where our head lifeguard was performing water quality maintenance. The girl fell into a 2-foot shallow open deck access panel and was instantly retrieved by the head lifeguard who was doing the maintenance.

Our pool management staff responded immediately. There were no injuries observed or reported. Emergency services were not required nor requested.

After careful review of staff and witness statements, we believe our staff responded as trained and stand by our initial comments of events that occurred.

We regularly review our management practices to make sure operations continue to be safe

