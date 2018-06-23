Vandals flood historic Buck O’Neil center

The judge said he also considered the man's mental illness — he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia — before administering the sentence.More >
The judge said he also considered the man's mental illness — he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia — before administering the sentence.More >
The authorities have canceled an Amber Alert that was issued on Thursday evening for a 15-year-old girl, but she is still missing.More >
The authorities have canceled an Amber Alert that was issued on Thursday evening for a 15-year-old girl, but she is still missing.More >
Suicide rates in the United States have gone up more than 25 percent since 1999. In 2016 alone, about 45,000 people took their own lives.More >
Suicide rates in the United States have gone up more than 25 percent since 1999. In 2016 alone, about 45,000 people took their own lives.More >
A Shawnee man has been charged with the shooting death of Jacob Stowers in Houston Lake, which happened last night.More >
A Shawnee man has been charged with the shooting death of Jacob Stowers in Houston Lake, which happened last night.More >
A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday in the shooting deaths of two Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies who were transporting him between a courthouse and jail.More >
A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday in the shooting deaths of two Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies who were transporting him between a courthouse and jail.More >
DNA evidence from a discarded restaurant napkin was used to identify a suspect in the slaying of a 12-year-old girl in 1986, police in Tacoma, Washington, said Friday.More >
DNA evidence from a discarded restaurant napkin was used to identify a suspect in the slaying of a 12-year-old girl in 1986, police in Tacoma, Washington, said Friday.More >
Someone was shot overnight, which caused them to crash their car near Crown Center.More >
Someone was shot overnight, which caused them to crash their car near Crown Center.More >
It's considered one of northeast Ohio's biggest mysteries.More >
It's considered one of northeast Ohio's biggest mysteries.More >
The fire was so hot and bright it lit up the morning sky. That is what one student saw across the street from the construction site fire from yesterday. Danny lives at the University Vista apartments. He’s a grad student at the U of A. He saw the fire and raced to get his car. It was too late, the fire was so hot and dangerous that he was not able to get it. His car was one of a dozen cars that had damage from the fire. He tells us, the back bumper a...More >
The fire was so hot and bright it lit up the morning sky. That is what one student saw across the street from the construction site fire from yesterday. Danny lives at the University Vista apartments. He’s a grad student at the U of A. He saw the fire and raced to get his car. It was too late, the fire was so hotMore >
A woman jogging along a beach accidentally crossed the US border from Canada, and ended up detained in Washington state for two weeks.More >
A woman jogging along a beach accidentally crossed the US border from Canada, and ended up detained in Washington state for two weeks.More >