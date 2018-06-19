VIDEO: 5-year-old knocks over $132K sculpture, Overland Park wants parents to pay

A five-year-old boy in OverlandPark decided to stop to admire some artwork and give a sculpture a hug. It didn’t end well. (City of Overland Park)

A child damaged a piece of art in Overland Park that was valued at $132,000. Now, the city is trying to figure out who will pay for the sculpture that the artist says cannot be repaired.

Surveillance video inside Overland Park’s Tomahawk Ridge Community Center shows two boys playing. They were there for a wedding.

A 5-year-old is drawn to a sculpture called "Aphrodite di Kansas City." It is a glass bust of a woman. The boy grabs it and then puts his arms around it, but then it starts to fall and it goes down.

The parents were in another room .and the kids run off. Police were eventually called to come to check out the situation.

"It was significantly damaged resulting in a $132,000 loss," said Sean Reilly, a spokesman for the City of Overland Park. "We did have clips on it, but this is not a piece meant to be hung on or grabbing on. It is not an interactive piece."

The big unknown now is who will pay for the sculpture?

"We filed a claim with our insurance company. Our insurance company is reaching out to the families insurance company. We are not billing the family," Reilly said.

Reilly says the first step is getting the cities and families insurance companies to try and sort it out. And if that doesn't work, the Overland Park taxpayers could get stuck with the bill.

"We have over 250 pieces of art in the center varied at about $5.5 million paid for, if it is not a donation, paid for by tax dollars. That is why we filed an insurance claim. We have a piece that is on loan to us that we are responsible for," Reilly said.

Nothing like this has happened before, and the city says they're going to look at what could possibly be done in the future to prevent something like this from happening again.

