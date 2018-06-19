VIDEO: 5-year-old knocks over $132K sculpture, Overland Park wants parents to pay

Someone who bought a Missouri Lotto ticket in Liberty has won $2.9 million.More >
Someone who bought a Missouri Lotto ticket in Liberty has won $2.9 million.More >
You may not know it, but there is an Italian cookie war underway in Kansas City.More >
You may not know it, but there is an Italian cookie war underway in Kansas City.More >
QuikTrip’s Westport location will soon double in size, bringing a one-of-a-kind design to the Kansas City area. But one of the new design features of the location has some concerned.More >
QuikTrip’s Westport location will soon double in size, bringing a one-of-a-kind design to the Kansas City area. But one of the new design features of the location has some concerned.More >
City officials are investigating a video that appears to show a man gleefully punting a cat on a Kansas City high school football field.More >
City officials are investigating a video that appears to show a man gleefully punting a cat on a Kansas City high school football field.More >
Thousands of children split from their families at the U.S. southern border are being held in government-run facilities. A look at how we got here, what's real and what's not, and what might happen next.More >
Thousands of children split from their families at the U.S. southern border are being held in government-run facilities. A look at how we got here, what's real and what's not, and what might happen next.More >
A five-year-old boy in Overland Park decided to stop to admire some artwork and give a sculpture a hug. It didn’t end well.More >
A five-year-old boy in Overland Park decided to stop to admire some artwork and give a sculpture a hug. It didn’t end well.More >
Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion, was killed while shopping for motorcycles in Miami, according to police.More >
Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion, was killed while shopping for motorcycles in Miami, according to police.More >
It's a story that has been shared nearly 2,000 times on Facebook after a local woman says one of her good friends took off with her dog and won't give her back.More >
It's a story that has been shared nearly 2,000 times on Facebook after a local woman says one of her good friends took off with her dog and won't give her back.More >
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >
When his family received this year's yearbook from Isanti Middle School, they were in disbelief.More >
When his family received this year's yearbook from Isanti Middle School, they were in disbelief.More >