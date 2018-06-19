Sept. 27 | Coaches vs. Cancer Season Tip-Off Event

Join us at the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer Season Tip-Off Event on Thursday, Sept. 27, for a one-of-a-kind evening. (American Cancer Society)

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Coaches vs. Cancer nationwide, as well as the 11th anniversary of the Coaches vs. Cancer Season Tip-off Event for Kansas City.

The event features a silent and live auction, cocktails and gourmet food, and a powerful conversation with the area’s top college basketball coaches.

The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Today, more than 500 Division I, II and III college coaches, along with high school and other youth league coaches across the country are involved in the program, having raised more than $100 million to support the American Cancer Society’s mission to finish the fight against cancer.

The American Cancer Society is the largest private, not-for-profit funder of cancer research in the United States, investing more than $4 billion since 1946, and is working to find cures for every cancer in every community.

With your support, the ACS saves lives by helping people stay well and get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back against cancer.

Thanks in part to your contributions, more than 1.5 million lives have been saved in the U.S. in the past two decades.

So please, come support your favorite team as we attack cancer from every angle. We hope to see you there!

Get your tickets here: https://acskc.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2018KansasCityTipoff/TicketInformation/tabid/922795/Default.aspx

When: Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018

Where: Grand Ballroom at Bartle Hall, 301 W. 13th St., Kansas City

