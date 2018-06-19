Sept. 22 | Run for the Giraffes - KCTV5 News

Sept. 22 | Run for the Giraffes

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The Kansas City Zoo Run highlights a different featured species each year. This year is the Run for the Giraffes on Saturday, Sept. 22.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Zoo Run highlights a different featured species each year.

This year is the Run for the Giraffes on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The zoo offers a 4-mile timed event starting at 8:30 a.m. The Family Fun Run starts at 9:45 a.m. Both events are open to runners and walkers.

All participants receive a featured species T-shirt and finisher’s medal and free race-day entry into the zoo.

Sign up early, as the events will close when full. 

Register for the run at www.kansascityzoorun.org.

