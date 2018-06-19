Sept. 22 | Run for the Giraffes

The Kansas City Zoo Run highlights a different featured species each year.
This year is the Run for the Giraffes on Saturday, Sept. 22.
The zoo offers a 4-mile timed event starting at 8:30 a.m. The Family Fun Run starts at 9:45 a.m. Both events are open to runners and walkers.
All participants receive a featured species T-shirt and finisher’s medal and free race-day entry into the zoo.
Sign up early, as the events will close when full.
Register for the run at www.kansascityzoorun.org.
Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Online Public File: