ACLU files lawsuit claiming Kobach voter registration program exposed 945 people to ID theft

The ACLU of Kansas has filed a lawsuit against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach claiming that a voter registration program he was responsible for left 945 state voters vulnerable to identity theft.

The suit, filed Tuesday, claims Kobach’s Crosscheck program exposed the sensitive voter registration data, including social security numbers and signatures of nearly 1,000 Kansas voters.

“This is a non-partisan issue,” said Lauren Bonds, legal director for the ACLU of Kansas. “Our lead plaintiff is a registered Independent. Many of Crosscheck’s critics are rock-ribbed Republicans. This is about a public official recklessly exposing the personal information of Democratic, Republican and Independent voters and leaving them vulnerable to identity theft.”

Crosscheck is a data comparison program used to compare voter registration information among participating states. It’s free to participating states because Kansas taxpayers fund it.

But, the ACLU of Kansas says the program produces ‘false positives’ at a 99.5 percent rate.

A federal judge ruled Monday that Kansas cannot require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, finding such laws violate the constitutional right to vote in a ruling with national implications.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson is the latest setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who has championed such laws and led President Donald Trump's now-defunct voter fraud commission. The 118-page decision came in two consolidated cases challenging a Kansas voter registration law requiring people to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S. passport or naturalization papers.

The decision strikes down the Kansas proof-of-citizenship registration law and makes permanent an earlier injunction that had temporarily blocked it.

Kobach says his office will appeal the judge's ruling.

