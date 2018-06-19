Concerns remain as QuikTrip prepares to move forward with new Westport location

QuikTrip says they plan to put in ample signage, crosswalks and yellow striping on the road in an effort to keep customers safe. (KCTV5)

The store will remain at its current location, with the pumps across the street where Berbiglia Wine & Spirits used to stand. (KCTV5)

QuikTrip’s Westport location will soon double in size, bringing a one-of-a-kind design to the Kansas City area.

But one of the new design features of the location has some concerned.

When the project is complete, those wanting to pump gas and get something from inside the store will face a treacherous path. They will have to cross an open Mercier Street.

The West Plaza Neighborhood Association was concerned about safety for those crossing Mercier.

Josh Wing-Moreno, president of the association, says neighbors are torn on the design.

"There are quite a few people who disagree with it and quite a few people who are fine with (the design)," Wing-Moreno said.

Ideally, the company says they would have liked to keep the pumps and the store on the same property. But, after much debate, the city said there was no way they could shut down Mercier to combine the properties.

"We want people to be able to walk across the street to the church to the Andy’s and the shopping area back there where you have restaurants and shops," Wing-Moreno said.

QuikTrip is waiting for permits before beginning construction.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.