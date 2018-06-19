KDOT to release first infrastructure report card since 2013

Someone who bought a Missouri Lotto ticket in Liberty has won $2.9 million.More >
You may not know it, but there is an Italian cookie war underway in Kansas City.More >
Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion, was killed while shopping for motorcycles in Miami, according to police.More >
A dad from North Carolina bought his son a billboard to recognize him as class valedictorian since the school refused to do so.More >
Police have not officially identified the suspect but sources have told KCTV5 News that the person in question is Antoine Fielder. Investigators have not released information about Fielder’s condition but do say he is stable.More >
It's a story that has been shared nearly 2,000 times on Facebook after a local woman says one of her good friends took off with her dog and won't give her back.More >
A mother in Virginia is devastated after she said bullies pushed her son into the deep end of a pool just moments before he drowned.More >
Lee deceived him so that Abramovitz "would not leave Montreal and instead would stay in Montreal and remain in his relationship with her," the lawsuit said.More >
When his family received this year's yearbook from Isanti Middle School, they were in disbelief.More >
The man accused of killing a pair of women and hiding their bodies was arraigned and given his next court date Monday while standing before a Cass County judge.More >
