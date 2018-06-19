KDOT to release first infrastructure report card since 2013

Kansas’ last report was released in 2013. Overall, the state received a C-, which is mediocre. (Facebook/Kansas Department of Transportation)

Since 2013, the Kansas Department of Transportation has spent a lot of money to fix roads throughout the state and on Tuesday residents will learn if the high cost was worth it.

The Kansas Infrastructure Report Card will be released Tuesday.

Kansas’ last report was released in 2013. Overall, the state received a C-, which is mediocre.

The categories with the lowest scores were the state’s dams and bridges. Nearly 3,000 of the state’s bridges were deficient and only five states had more structurally deficient bridges.

Missouri’s report has already been released, with the state also receiving a C- overall.

In their 2018 report card, Missouri struggled with its dams and its inland waterways.

The state’s roads didn’t fare well either. Recently, the Missouri Department of Transportation has put more money into fixing both roads and bridges.

