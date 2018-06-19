Kansas infrastructure grade improves to a 'C' on 2018 report card

The 2018 Kansas Infrastructure Report Card gave the state a C, an improvement from the previous report in 2013, a C-. (Facebook/Kansas Department of Transportation)

Since 2013, the Kansas Department of Transportation has spent a lot of money to fix roads throughout the state and on Tuesday residents learned the high cost was worth it.

The 2018 Kansas Infrastructure Report Card gave the state a 'C', an improvement from the previous report in 2013, a 'C-'.

The state avoided receiving a 'D' or an 'F' in any category of the report.

Missouri’s report card was released earlier in the year. The state received a 'C-'.

The Show-Me State did get 'D’s' in multiple categories, meaning the state’s dams and roads are at risk.

There is good news though, for Missouri, the average nationwide infrastructure currently sits at a 'D+'.

The report, conducted by the American Society of Civil Engineers, looks at each state’s transit, roads and bridges.

In Kansas, more than 8-percent of bridges are structurally deficient, while 13-percent of Missouri bridges are deficient. Nationwide, 9.1-percent of bridges are structurally deficient.

Kansas bridges were an area of improvement from the 2013 report to Tuesday’s report, due to more funding and repairs done by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

But more work is still necessary.

For example, according to the report, the average bridge is 43 years old but the John Buck O’Neil Bridge in Kansas City is 63 years old. The city has realized the need for repairs on the bridge and have closed all southbound lanes until December.

